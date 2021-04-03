Excise rakes in revenue of Rs 23,000 crore for 2020-21 fiscal

At a time when the government has been cash-strapped, the Excise department has been able to rake in a revenue of Rs 23,131 crore, which is over Rs 400 crore more than its revenue target for the year 2020-21.

The budget had envisaged a revenue of Rs 22,700 crore for the fiscal as against Rs 21,583 crore revenue generated for the previous 2019-20 fiscal.

A total of 583 lakh carton boxes of Indian made liquor (IML) and 237 lakh carton boxes of beer were sold across the state in 2020-21.

According to data available with the excise department, while the sales were low in the first half of 2020 owing to the lockdown, there was an increase in sales post-June.

The department has seen an average revenue of about Rs 2,000 crore a month in the second half of the year. The government has fixed a revenue collection target of Rs 24,580 crore for the excise department for 2021-22.