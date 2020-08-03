Finance dept takes over HR management system

In a bid to streamline expenditure of various departments and ease the process of delegating financial powers, the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) of the government will now be handled by the Finance Department.

HRMS, which maintains service documents of government employees, was being handled by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (e-governance), before it was transferred recently.

According to the government order, transferring HRMS to Finance Department "will ease the process of disbursing salaries, settling individual claims, releasing additional funds and various other works."

If HRMS and Khajane-2 - which is used to execute financial transactions such as bill preparation, bill submission to treasuries among others - work in tandem, it will ease the process of managing expenses of individual departments and delegation of financial powers.

The move, according to sources, is aimed at plugging leakage of resources from various departments, especially at a time when the state is under severe financial stress.

In the order for delegation of financial powers issued in June, the Finance Department had directed all departments and corporations to use HRMS for transparency in payment of salaries. The order had also made it mandatory for all departments to draw salaries using the HRMS.