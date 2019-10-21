Flood fear grips Karnataka once again

Recovering from the intense damages due to heavy floods across North Karnataka region almost a month ago, Karnataka is yet again gripped by the fear of floods with heavy rains lashing regions in central Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka on Saturday and Sunday. According to the Indian Meteorology Department, the intense rainfall activity is likely to continue all through this week bringing heavy showers.

On Sunday night, unlike the Malnad and Coastal Karnataka that receives maximum rainfall, districts in Central Karnataka and North-Interior Karnataka witnessed heavy rains, said to be the highest in recent times, resulting in flash floods and inundation of several villages. In fact, in districts like Belagavi, Dharawad and Chikkamagalur, several villagers were shifted to safer places following sudden floods. In taluks like Gokak and Ramadurga, there have been incidents of landslides posing threat to many villages.

Meteorologists at the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) revealed that the October month has already witnessed the higest rainfall. “While it is normal for the October month to witness rainfall from 50 mm to 100 mm, already a few of the places have received up to 150 to 160 mm rainfall. In Dharawad and Davanagere districts, there was rainfall of 50 to 60 mm in the last two-days,” explained Dr GS Srinivasa Reddy, Director of KSNDMC.

Multiple formations in West and East Coast bringing heavy rains

Multiple weather formations in both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal over the past few days have resulted in the moderate to heavy rainfall across peninsular India including South and North-interior Karnataka districts. “There was a low-pressure area over Arabian Sea which is still active with intense clouds. Similarly, yet another low-pressure area has been identified off the coast of Chennai and an upper cyclonic air circulation over South and North-interior Karnataka. Due to these intense weather formations on both the coasts, the South Indian states are witnessing rainfall,” Dr Reddy briefed.

According to the data, made available by the KSNDMC, Belagavi, parts of Bagalkot, Dharawad, Haveri, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru and Udupi have witnessed very heavy showers with rainfall more than 124.5 mm. “The highest rainfall was recorded in Kadur taluk in Chikkamaglauru district (503 mm), followed by Karkala in Udupi (201 mm), Davanagere (193 mm), Ranebennur in Haveri (177 mm) and Mudhol in Bagalkote districts (176 mm),” an official of KSNDMC said. The drought-stricken Chitradurga district in Central Karnataka also received 160 mm rainfall on Saturday-Sunday. “There has been heavy inflow into the VaniVilas Sagar built across the Vedavathi River as many perennial streams in Hosadurga Trikere and Kadur are completely filled and flooding,” explained a district official from Chitradurga.

Interestingly, to date in the month of October, Karnataka has witnessed excess rainfall to the tune of 63% than the normal rainfall pattern. "The coastal areas have recorded the highest excess rainfall of about 93% followed by Malnad region (82%), North-Interior Karnataka (56%) and South Interior Karnataka (48%). However, the only districts that have received deficient rainfall so far at Raichur and Yadgir districts in the North-East parts of Karnataka," Dr Reddy revealed.