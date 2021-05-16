Forest staff rescue elephant stuck in slush using excavator

Forest staff save jumbo stuck in slush using excavator

  • May 16 2021, 22:50 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 03:22 ist
An elephant, stuck in slush and struggling to get up, was rescued by Forest department personnel with the help of an excavator at Moleyur range, Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Sargur taluk of Mysuru district on Saturday.

Following heavy rain, the pond was filled with slush. A female elephant slipped into the puddle and could not get up.

According to a department staffer, the incident occurred at around 1 pm. The Forest department personnel, who found the jumbo, rushed to its rescue and helped it to get up using an excavator.

The Bandipur Tiger Reserve authorities have shared the video of the rescue operation on their twitter account. The video had more than 9,000 views in just four hours of posting it.

The netizens have praised the Forest department personnel for the timely help in saving the jumbo. Later, the elephant moved into the forest safely.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Ravikumar and Range Forest Officer Puttaraju supervised the operation. 

