From the Newsroom: Karnataka imposes 2-week lockdown to tackle Covid-19

In your evening news brief, 14-day lockdown in Karnataka to tackle Covid-19 pandemic; free vaccines against Covid-19 for all between 18 and 45 years of age in Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu government passes resolution to operate oxygen plants at now closed Sterlite Copper factory in Thoothukudi for four months.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced a 14-day lockdown in the state starting Tuesday night to contain the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting on Monday where ministers pressed for lockdown-like measures to “break the chain” of the virus’ spread.

Addressing a news conference after the Cabinet meeting, Yediyurappa said a curfew will be in place on all days of the week, akin to the weekend curfew.

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday announced that Karnataka will provide free vaccines for all between 18 and 45 years of age as the state sees a massive rise in Covid cases.

The vaccines will be free at government hospitals when the third phase of the vaccination campaign kicks off on May 1.

As the state heads toward a lockdown, here's what's allowed, and what's not:

What will be open during the 2-week lockdown?

Groceries and other essential shops can stay open every day from 6 am to 10 am in the morning. Hospitals as well will be open. Liquor shops can stay open but only for takeaway, Chief Minister Yediyurappa said.

Who can step out?

Essential workers, healthcare workers, and food delivery workers can carry out their work during the lockdown. Those involved in agriculture, the manufacturing sector, the construction sector, and garment workers can step out as well.

Will buses and public transport ply?

No. Public transport including buses and metro will not ply during the 2-week lockdown. “When people aren’t allowed to step out, why will buses ply?,” Yediyurappa said while announcing the lockdown.

Can I order food on Swiggy, Zomato and other apps?

Yes, food delivery executives are exempted from the lockdown and are permitted to pick up and deliver food during the next 14 days.

An all-party meeting called by the Tamil Nadu government on Monday passed a resolution to operate oxygen plants at now closed Sterlite Copper factory in Thoothukudi for four months under the supervision of a committee headed by the District Collector.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was attended by representatives from eight recognised political parties – AIADMK, DMK, Congress, BJP, CPI, CPI (M), PMK, and DMDK. The meeting was called days after the Supreme Court asked Tamil Nadu government why it cannot run the oxygen plants keeping in mind the Covid-19 outbreak.