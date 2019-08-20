Gescom to inspect safety of 11 kV power line in Koppal

A day after DH expose that Gescom failed to act on repeated memoranda by local residents to relocate 11 kV power line at many areas in Koppal town, Gescom swung into action for inspection.

The news story carried by DH in its edition dated August 20 had quoted residents’ memoranda that the Gescom staffers never inspected Ganeshnagar and other areas since 2010 despite repeated pleas. The residents had warned in the memorandum that Gescom would be responsible for any untoward incident in future.

“I will inquire the matter and personally visit Ganeshnagar and other areas to inspect safety measures. Gesom will fix problems, if any, and ensure safety measures across the power line,” M S Pattar, executive engineer, Gescom told DH.

Clean chit for Gescom

Meanwhile, the preliminary inquiry conducted under the supervision of Additional Chief Electrical Inspectorate,

Ballari, indicated that there was no negligence on part of Gescom in the electrocution of five high school students at

D Devaraj Urs Pre-Matric

Hostel housed at a private building near Bannikatti area on August 18.

According to the report, there was violation of section 64 of the Central Electricity Authority Regulation 2010. The norm prohibits transporting and storing rods and pipes near overhead lines.

As per the norm, the horizontal clearance between the building and the power line should be 1.2 metres. The clearance between the building owned by Basanagauda and the power line is about 1.6 metres.

An iron pole in 4.14 metre height was used for flagpost. The box used to place the pole had sand and bricks inside that were wet due to rainfall. Students pulled the pole upward with rapid force. The pole fell on the power line leading to the incident, the report states.

“All these years, tricolour was hoisted in front of the building. It was decided to have the flagpost on the first floor keeping Gescom in dark. The tragedy could have been averted had the warden informed about having the flagpost on the first floor,” Pattar added.

The officer termed it as violation of rules to cover the power line with plastic cable.

“Owners of many under construction buildings in the area have covered the power line with the plastic cable to avoid incidents of electrocution. However, the power line will be exposed once the cable is weakened or destroyed by some force,” Pattar clarified claims that Gescom did not cover a stretch of the power line opposite to the building.