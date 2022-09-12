Govt to recruit 2,500 high school teachers

Govt to recruit 2,500 high school teachers

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 12 2022, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2022, 03:59 ist

To overcome the shortage of teachers at government high schools, the department of school education and literacy will recruit 2,500 teachers to high schools across the state.

School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh announced this on Monday and said of the 2,500, as many as 200 will be physical education teachers and 100 special educators. An official notification will be issued soon. There are over 6,000 guest teachers working with government high schools in the state.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Schools
High School

What's Brewing

Extinction to re-introduction: Indian cheetah's history

Extinction to re-introduction: Indian cheetah's history

Centre under fire for Akshay's ad 'promoting' dowry

Centre under fire for Akshay's ad 'promoting' dowry

Good days back for Bollywood? 'Brahmastra' gives hope

Good days back for Bollywood? 'Brahmastra' gives hope

B'luru surgeon runs to beat traffic to conduct surgery

B'luru surgeon runs to beat traffic to conduct surgery

UP doctors use mobile torch lights to treat patients

UP doctors use mobile torch lights to treat patients

 