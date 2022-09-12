Govt to recruit 2,500 high school teachers

To overcome the shortage of teachers at government high schools, the department of school education and literacy will recruit 2,500 teachers to high schools across the state.

School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh announced this on Monday and said of the 2,500, as many as 200 will be physical education teachers and 100 special educators. An official notification will be issued soon. There are over 6,000 guest teachers working with government high schools in the state.