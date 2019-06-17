Groups demand lifting of ban on sand, timber transport

District Land Owners’ and Timber Vendors’ Association, District Crane Association and District Lorry Owners’ Association have urged the deputy commissioner to lift the ban imposed on the transport of sand and timber.

Speaking at a press meet on Monday, District Land Owners’ and Timber Vendors’ Association vice president K A Adam said that the coffee planters and landowners want to sell the wooden logs of Balanji and silver oak trees lying in their land to meet their financial needs and they are not carrying out any illegal business.

Timber vendors too obtain permission from the Forest Department before felling the trees, said Adam.

He meanwhile pointed out that the trees are being felled after April as the harvest of coffee is completed in March. Three months of time is required to fell and transport a tree. But, the district administration has banned sand and timber transportation all of a sudden.

Lorry owners and labourers are left to fend for themselves, without any work in hand. The trees which are felled are getting spoiled in rain. Therefore, the district administration should give permission to transport the wooden logs which are already cut and to transport the sand which is currently in stock, he added.

Adam said that a memorandum will be submitted to the deputy commissioner in this regard. If no favourable response is obtained, stern protests would be inevitable.

District Land Owners’ and Timber Vendors’ Association president Ravi Kuttappa, secretary Manoranjan, District Crane Association secretary Ritesh and District Lorry Owners Association office-bearer Roopesh was present in the press meet.