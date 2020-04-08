Gujarat to get Karnataka fodder

Farmers in Gujarat will get fodder from Karnataka as the Railways on Wednesday ran a special train to carry “bhoosa” (fodder and husk) from Haveri.

The South Western Railways said 14 wagons carrying the material left Haveri to Ranoli in Gujarat. “This is an important agricultural material used specifically to feed domesticated livestock and is required to maintain supply of milk and dairy products during the lockdown period,” it said.

The fodder was booked by the Gujarat Ambuja Exports from Shiggaon taluk which is 45 km from the Haveri station to Ranoli in Vadodara, Gujarat.

The SWR is committed to ensuring food and essential commodities to meet the requirements of citizens, and the Railways, in view of the lockdown, has made the parcel van easily available for quick mass transportation to any part of the country.

Government agencies, NGOs, traders can contact Senior Divisional Commercial manager of Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi, to avail the service of the parcel vans.