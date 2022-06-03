Haj shocker for Indian pilgrims: Cost up by 50%

Indians looking forward to going on Haj after a gap of two years are in for a shock as the cost of the annual Muslim pilgrimage has gone up by a staggering 50%. The Haj Committee of India (HCI), a government-run body that arranges the travel of about 70% of pilgrims, is quoting Rs 3,99,500 per head, up from Rs 2,69,700 two years ago.

India can send 79,237 pilgrims this year, a far cry from the record 2 lakh in 2019. That’s because Saudi Arabia will allow only one million pilgrims — both locals and foreigners — this time. In the last two years, it hadn’t allowed any foreigner to perform Haj citing Covid-19. Before the pandemic, there were 2 million pilgrims.

Confirming the hike, Raufuddin Kacheriwalay, Chairman, Karnataka State Haj Committee, said their hands were tied. “It’s all because of Saudi Arabia,” he told DH.

The HCI reportedly announced the hike at the last minute when pilgrims were due to pay the third instalment. “Do maheene ka kaam do din mein kar raen (two months’ work is being done in two days),” he added.

Showkath Ali Sultan, who runs one of the 29 private tour agencies from Karnataka that are registered with the Ministry of Minority Affairs for Haj 2022, weighed in on the matter.

“As for pilgrims going through the HCI, the hike is almost entirely due to Saudi Arabia jacking up various charges,” he said. High airfares are to be blamed to some extent, he added.

A five-day stay in Mina and Mount Arafat — the most crucial part of the 6-day pilgrimage — costs over 6,000 riyals, up from 1,100 riyals, he said.

On the other hand, private Haj tour packages cost Rs 6 lakh or more, according to Sultan. One of the reasons is that private operators have to pay a 5% GST, he said.

According to him, dubious private operators are quoting Rs 4.5-5 lakh, which is “just not possible”. “Pilgrims should not fall into their trap,” he cautioned.

This year, India’s Haj quota is 79,237. Karnataka’s quota is 4,402. There will be seven Haj flights from Bengaluru, starting June 9.

Why has Haj become costlier?

• Indian pilgrims going through the Haj Committee of India this year have to pay Rs 3,900,500, up from Rs 2,69,700 in 2019

• Private operators are charging upwards of Rs 6 lakh

• A Haj visa is priced at 1,200 riyals, up from 300 riyals

• Return flight tickets from India are priced at Rs 90,000, as against Rs 60,000

• Saudi Arabia has introduced a 15% VAT to diversify its economy beyond oil. There’s also a 5% municipal tax on hotels