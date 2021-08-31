HC restrains quarrying in gomala land in Kolar

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday restrained quarrying activities in mountain/gomala land in Kolar.

A PIL contended that permission for quarrying activities has caused damage to the environment.

The petitioner alleged that rampant quarrying activities are taking place in and around the mountain area of Dodda Iyyuru village at Vakkaleri hobli in Kolar.

The PIL is filed by Sri Anjanadri Parisara Hitarakshana Samithi, headed by its president N Narayanaswamy and several local villagers.

A division bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma ordered issuance of notice to the state and central governments, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and the Kolar district administration.