HC restrains quarrying in gomala land in Kolar

HC restrains quarrying in gomala land in Kolar

The PIL is filed by Sri Anjanadri Parisara Hitarakshana Samithi, headed by its president N Narayanaswamy and several local villagers

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 31 2021, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 01:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday restrained quarrying activities in mountain/gomala land in Kolar.

A PIL contended that permission for quarrying activities has caused damage to the environment.

The petitioner alleged that rampant quarrying activities are taking place in and around the mountain area of Dodda Iyyuru village at Vakkaleri hobli in Kolar.

The PIL is filed by Sri Anjanadri Parisara Hitarakshana Samithi, headed by its president N Narayanaswamy and several local villagers.

A division bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma ordered issuance of notice to the state and central governments, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and the Kolar district administration.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka High Court
Karnataka
India News
Kolar
Quarrying

Related videos

What's Brewing

World's highest motorable road inaugurated in Ladakh

World's highest motorable road inaugurated in Ladakh

What is the cost of the longest Afghanistan war?

What is the cost of the longest Afghanistan war?

Chand Nawab puts 'Karachi Se' video up for sale as NFT

Chand Nawab puts 'Karachi Se' video up for sale as NFT

Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral

Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

 