HC takes up suo motu case on bed shortage, costly ICUs

The Karnataka High Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the complaints of non-availability of beds and exorbitant price slabs fixed for private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy took cognisance of letters by the Advocates Association of Bengaluru (AAB).

The letter stated that those testing positive for Covid-19 are finding it difficult to find beds.

“There are issues raised about the manner in which the BBMP is dealing with the Covid-19 patients. There is also another letter raising issues regarding the charges levied on patients, especially when they are required to be admitted to the ICU. We direct the registrar to initiate suo motu writ petition on these issues, by formally filing the petition by making the state government, the central government and the BBMP as parties,’’ the bench ordered.

The letter by the AAB stated that the package rates prescribed under government order dated June 23, 2020, was exorbitant and appears as though it was fixed for the benefit of the hospitals and not patients. It stated that the fixing of exorbitant rates was because of the failure of the state government to suitably equip itself to tackle the pandemic.

“The package rate ceiling for Covid-19 patients directly admitted at private hospitals is fixed at a very, very high rate, making it unaffordable for the middle class. This appears to be made to benefit the hospitals rather than the patients who are in distress. (The rate for) isolation, ICU without a ventilator is fixed at Rs 15,000 and the hospital can claim it to be a single room and charge 25% extra, which brings it to almost Rs 20,000,’’ the letter stated.