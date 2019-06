HDK's village stay in Herur postponed due to heavy rain

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's village stay which was scheduled to be held at Herur village in Kalaburagi rural taluk on Saturday has been postponed in the wake of heavy rainfall that lashed the district on Friday.

The Chief Minister was to make a overnight stay at a government higher primary school in Herur village. Kumaraswamy made an overnight stay at Chandaraki village's primary school on June 21. He was to drive straightly to Herur village from Chandaraki in Yadgir district.