Heavy rain: River Bhima in spate, standing crops damaged in Bidar

Incessant rains lashing Bidar district over the past few days have caused extensive damage to crops.

River Bhima is in spate as about 95,000 cusecs of water has been released from Sonna barrage in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district. The inflow into the barrage has increased following heavy rain in its catchment area and release of water from dams in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Kangaleshwara and Veeranjaneya temples near the Bhima river bridge in Yadgir have submerged.

The showers during intervening nights of Monday and Tuesday wreaked havoc in Bidar and paralysed normal life also. Rainwater entered the low-lying areas in Aurad town. Vehicular movement was stopped for about two hours on a bridge in Belakuni as water was flowing over the bridge. Green gram and urad crops were also damaged. In Humnabad taluk, walls of as many as 42 houses collapsed following the rains.

As water was released from Karanja dam, hundreds of acres of agriculture lands were inundated in Sonal, Kalagapur, Khed and other villages of Kamalanagar taluk. Water level in Manjra river has increased following the release of water from Karanja and Chuluki nala. Water is flowing above the bridges cutting off road connectivity between some villages.

Kalaburaagi district too has been receiving good rain for the past few days. Several tanks in Chincholi taluk have filled to the brim. Following an increase in inflow into Nagaral and Chandrampalli dams, water is being discharged from the reservoirs.

Check out DH's latest videos