Hemavathi link canal: Decision in next Cabinet meeting

The decision on construction of Hemavathy link canal will be taken in the Cabinet meeting scheduled for next week, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has said.

Speaking to reporters following a protest in front of his home office in Sadashivanagar here on Friday, Parameshwara said that the issue was discussed previously in the Cabinet. "BJP MLAs favoured an open canal rather than a pipeline from Hemavathy reservoir to supply water to Kunigal. Some urged the government to upgrade the existing canal. All these views will be taken into account during the next Cabinet meeting," he said.

Earlier, Kunigal MLA Ranganath had lead a protest in front of Parameshwara's residence demanding a link canal to supply water to the taluk.