Hijab Row Live: Karnataka govt collects data on Muslim students

As the row over the hijab ban intensified, the state government has silently set out to collect data of students belonging to the minority community from both private and government educational institutions, especially those enrolled in 1st to 10th standard.
Hijab row should have been nipped in the bud: Deve Gowda
Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda said on Thursday that the hijab issue should have been nipped in the bud by the state government.
Read more
Don’t turn away Muslim students from colleges, delegation urges DPUE
A delegation of lawyers, students and women’s rights activists from Bahutva Karnataka, PUCL-K Dalit Minority Sene, All India Students Association, IISc students and others met the director of the department of pre-university education.
Read more
Karnataka govt collects data on Muslim students
As the row over the hijab ban intensified, the state government has silently set out to collect data of students belonging to the minority community from both private and government educational institutions, especially those enrolled in 1st to 10th standard.
Read more