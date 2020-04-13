Coronavirus: Four, including 3 children, test positive for COVID-19 in Hubballi 

Hubballi recorded four more COVID-19 positive cases, including three children aged three, five and seven, on Monday. All the four are primary contacts of a businessman (P-194) from old Hubballi.

With this, the district has five active cases and one person who was discharged after treatment.

The four, includes 37-year-old man (P234), brother of P194, who was a part of the business trip that the brothers took to between March 16 and 20. They had visited Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and back to Hubballi.

The three children are the first pediatric cases in the district. All the members were housed at the government quarantine facility and were shifted to Karnataka Institute of Medical Science, Hubballi isolation ward on Sunday late night.