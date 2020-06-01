Coronavirus: Invest Karnataka to be postponed amidst COVID-19 outbreak

'Invest Karnataka', a global investors' meet, that was proposed to be held at palace grounds in Bengaluru from November 3 to 5 will be postponed due to the situation caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

"Organising Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) requires a lot of preparations including holding roadshows, meeting major industrialists and convincing them about the benefits of investing in the state. Such activities were delayed due to the COVID-19 situation. This process is going to begin now, and the GIM will be postponed for two-three months," said Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar.

During the 'Invest Karnataka-Hubballi' conference held on February 24, 51 companies had expressed interest to invest Rs 71,000 crore in the North Karnataka region over the years. However, that process has also experienced a setback due to COVID-19 situation and lockdown. Now, follow-up procedures have begun to make those MoUs get materialised.

Rajesh Exports Private Ltd (REPL) had promised an investment of Rs 50,000 crore and the creation of 10,000 jobs by setting up electrical vehicles and lithium batteries manufacturing units. Shettar noted that he has spoken to REPL chief Rajesh Mehta, and he has given a positive response.

"Our officials have started a correspondence with industrialists who have promised investment in the region, and their requirements including tax concession and land requirement will be verified. Though there was some hesitation earlier, the situation is changing now, and it is expected that the process of actual investment in the region would begin soon," Shettar said.

Nearly 80% of industries in the state have resumed operations, though production is not yet full-fledged, due to lack of raw material. Reverse migration of workers is a temporary phenomenon. Migrant workers would come back in a few months, and till then, industrialists will train local workers in emergency skills required and use them for necessary works, he added.

Citizens' responsibility

In the wake of relaxations being made with regard to testing and quarantine in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Shettar said, the citizens also have more responsibility for their protection, by wearing a mask, using sanitisers and maintaining social distancing, though the government has taken all possible measures to protect people's health and to allow their day-to-day activities to take place.

Shettar also termed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as 'immature leader' for his criticism about lockdown measures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "They just criticise, but they do not have any solution," he said.

'Meeting not correct'

Opining that some BJP MLAs holding the separate meeting was not correct, Shettar stated that they could have spoken to the chief minister, state BJP president or national leaders, or in the legislative party meeting.

"They have not spoken to me and I am not aware of any lobbying to make me the chief minister," he said, adding that B S Yediyurappa-led government is strong.