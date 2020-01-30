Hubballi Congress workers begin 24-hour hunger strike against CAA

Congress Party workers have begun a 24-hour hunger strike near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at KIMS gate in Vidyanagar, Hubballi on Thursday, to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register for Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

Displaying placards, they also asked the Union Government to take steps to check price rise and to solve the unemployment problem. The protest is being staged on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 72nd death anniversary which is observed as Martyr's Day.

CAA is unconstitutional as it makes discrimination on the lines of religion. It is a threat for democracy also. The Centre should withdraw this act, protesters said.

"This hunger strike is being held under the banner of Vidyanagar and Unkal block committees of Congress. We will continue this protest even at night. A memorandum to the President of India, seeking withdrawal of the CAA, will be submitted through tahsildar on Friday, " said Congress leader Ganesh Kadadi.

Former minister A M Hindasgeri, former MP I G Sanadi, Altaf Halwoor, Anilkumar Patil, Naveed Mulla, Altaf Kittur, Bangaresh Hiremath, and others took part in the protest.