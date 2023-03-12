'Rahul insulted India, Indians including Kannadigas': PM slams Gandhi scion over democracy remarks

In a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over criticism of democracy in India and Parliament during his speech at Cambridge University in London, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said those who spoke against India have insulted the country.

Modi who inaugurated the new campus of IIT-Dharwad here on Sunday, said the 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara had conceptualised Parliamentary system through 'Anubhava Mantap' and the people in United Kingdom have also erected a statue of Basaveshwara as a mark of reverence to the social reformer.

Without taking the Gandhi scion's name, Modi lashed out at Rahul saying that when someone from India goes to London and defames Basaveshwara who hails from Karnataka and India on a global platform, it is an insult to 130 crore people of India including Kannadigas.

Also Read | Some people trying to defame country: Yogi Adityanath takes dig at Rahul over remarks in UK

People of Karnataka and India should be careful about such persons who blatantly defame the biggest democracy in the world, Modi said.

"Indian democracy is so strong no power in the world can destroy it," Modi said.

Describing the BJP-led NDA government as ‘Sankalp Se Siddhi’, Modi said his government is committed to inaugurate the projects for which it lays the foundation stone.

Also Read | Does the Opposition still belong in the nation?

Slamming the previous Congress-led governments, he said, several foundation stones laid by them are still languishing with no actual project coming up. ‘We lay the foundation stone and ensure that the project is completed and dedicated to the nation within a time frame’, Modi said.

Modi claimed that the states where the BJP is in power have accelerated the development process as the double-engine mechanism has boosted their efforts. Karnataka is also one among them, he said.

With the establishment of IIT in Dharwad ‘Vikas Dhara’ has been flowing and its sprinkles will reach entire Karnataka, the PM added.