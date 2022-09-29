Supporters of Hubballi-Ankola railway line outnumber naysayers

Representatives of trade bodies and other associations who demanded the implementation of the much-discussed Hubballi-Ankola railway line outnumbered those opposed to the project, at the stakeholder’s consultation meeting held in Hubballi on Thursday.

Environment-lovers opposing the project, who did not attend the consultation meeting held in Karwar on Wednesday, chose the Hubballi meeting to express their views.

When industrialists and representatives of trade bodies strongly argued in favour of the implementation of the project, environmentalists and retired forest officials vehemently opposed it, putting forth the damage it would cause to the fragile ecology of the Western Ghats, the only green hub in the State.

Stakeholders’ meeting

The stakeholders’ consultation meeting was held in Hubballi on Thursday, conducted by the Central experts’ committee formed by the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) as per the Karnataka High Court order.

Platform for views

It became a platform to express views on both, on the economic benefits that the proposed railway line would bring, and also on irreversible damage it would cause at the heart of the eco-sensitive Western Ghats.

After its two-day visit to Uttara Kannada district which included spot inspection and consultation with stakeholders, the committee collected opinions of NGOs, trade bodies, individuals, and government departments, in Hubballi.

Among 24 persons who spoke at the meeting, 16 were in favour of the project, while eight persons were against it. Memoranda were submitted to the seven-member committee, while a few expressed their views orally.

After the meeting, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also met the committee members, and highlighted the need to implement the project. Committee member and MoEFCC wildlife wing DIG Rakesh Jagenia stated that the committee is collecting opinions of stakeholders, and a report would be submitted to the NBWL soon.

Committee members Rajendra Kumar, Sukumar, Nagesh Iyer, H S Singh, T N Manohar, G V Gopi, and other officials were present.

For and against

Anilkumar Jain of North Karnataka Small-Scale Industries Association (NKSSIA), G K Adappagoudar and Vasanth Ladawa of Karnatak Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), VSV Prasad and Jagadish Hiremath of Hubballi-Dharwad Development Forum, Vijay Saigal of CII, Shravani Pawar of TiE, Ravi Naik of Konkan Maratha Samaj, and Sudhakar Shetty of hoteliers’ association were among those who demanded the implementation of the project.

Development of industries in the region, better exports with better connectivity with the coast, and measures for less damage to the nature were the reasons given by them.

While railway officials opined that the line is crucial for the national safety due to the presence of naval base in the west cost, Ports & Inland Transport Department officials felt that the new line would be helpful for the development of ports. Bar Association Hubballi also submitted a memorandum in favour of the project.

However, retired forest officer B G Hosmath stated that the natural forest once lost could not be regenerated, and this project would be like injecting poison to a healthy body.

Samaj Parivarthana Samudaya (SPS), retired forest officer M H Shaikh, environmentalist Giridhar Kulkarni who has approached the court, P V Hiremath, and S M Patil were among those who opposed the project. Mentioning damage to flora, fauna, and livelihood to be caused by the project, they stressed the need to drop the proposal and not to implement it.