'Hurt' Srinivas Prasad, Harshavardhan may resign

Upset with the Yediyurappa-led BJP government over the issue of transfer of officials in their constituencies, Lok Sabha member from Chamarajanar V Srinivasa Prasad and his son-in-law, MLA from Nanjangud, B Harshavardhan, have reportedly decided to resign.

Sources close to the BJP MP and his son-in-law said, their recommendations for transfer of officials of their choice were not honoured by the chief minister.

It has to be recalled that Prasad joined the BJP as he was disappointed with former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Contesting on BJP ticket, Prasad lost the Assembly bypolls in Nanjangud in 2017. In 2018, however, Harshavardhan, also the grandson of the late minister Basavalingappa, wrested the seat from the Congress. Prasad won the Lok Sabha poll this year with a slender margin against former MP R Dhruvanarayan.

Interestingly, Prasad and Harshavardhan accompanied the CM when the latter offered bagina to River Kapila at Kabini dam. It is learnt that Yediyurappa gave an alternative offer to Prasad.

Prasad and Harshavardhan are said to be in two minds and may take a decision in a couple of days.