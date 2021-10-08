I-T sleuths continue raids for second day in Bengaluru

I-T sleuths continue search operations for second day in Bengaluru

The IT sleuths again visited Rahul Enterprises in Sahakarnagar and seized several bags of documents

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 08 2021, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 02:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Income Tax (IT) officials continued their search operations at several locations in Bengaluru for the second day on Friday

Joined by additional team of 10 officials, the IT sleuths on Friday seized several documents, bank records and WhatsApp transcripts pertaining to money transaction between various individuals.

The IT sleuths again visited Rahul Enterprises in Sahakarnagar and seized several bags of documents. After the preliminary search on Thursday, the officials had locked the office premises. However, they again arrived for a search on Friday.

Also Read | I-T sleuths swoop down on close aides of politicians, CAs, corporators across Karnataka

The officials further seized contract and tender-related files pertaining to the projects of Major Irrigation department from the house of Ayanur Umesh, said to be a close confidant of Yediyurappa's family.

IT officials visited the house of Aravind, said to be a classmate of Yediyurappa’s son, B Y Vijayendra. However, the officials discovered that Aravind had gone abroad and directed him to appear before the investigation team on his return to India.

This apart, officials also carried out search at the Sadashivanagar residence and office of contractor D Y Uppar and recovered several documents and bills and files pertaining to payments and contract details. Chartered Accountant Lakshmikant’s house in Vidyaranyapura was also searched.

Sources in the IT department revealed that the entire search operations was monitored and led by the senior officials of the department from New Delhi.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Bengaluru
Income tax raids
Income Tax Department

Related videos

What's Brewing

Media groups welcome Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Media groups welcome Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

University confers Harbhajan Singh with honorary PhD

University confers Harbhajan Singh with honorary PhD

FB rolls out new Page experience for users in India

FB rolls out new Page experience for users in India

Gujarat extends night curfew in these cities

Gujarat extends night curfew in these cities

Maharaja is home: Chronology of Air India privatisation

Maharaja is home: Chronology of Air India privatisation

Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars

Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars

 