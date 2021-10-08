I-T sleuths continue search operations for second day in Bengaluru

The Income Tax (IT) officials continued their search operations at several locations in Bengaluru for the second day on Friday

Joined by additional team of 10 officials, the IT sleuths on Friday seized several documents, bank records and WhatsApp transcripts pertaining to money transaction between various individuals.

The IT sleuths again visited Rahul Enterprises in Sahakarnagar and seized several bags of documents. After the preliminary search on Thursday, the officials had locked the office premises. However, they again arrived for a search on Friday.

The officials further seized contract and tender-related files pertaining to the projects of Major Irrigation department from the house of Ayanur Umesh, said to be a close confidant of Yediyurappa's family.

IT officials visited the house of Aravind, said to be a classmate of Yediyurappa’s son, B Y Vijayendra. However, the officials discovered that Aravind had gone abroad and directed him to appear before the investigation team on his return to India.

This apart, officials also carried out search at the Sadashivanagar residence and office of contractor D Y Uppar and recovered several documents and bills and files pertaining to payments and contract details. Chartered Accountant Lakshmikant’s house in Vidyaranyapura was also searched.

Sources in the IT department revealed that the entire search operations was monitored and led by the senior officials of the department from New Delhi.

