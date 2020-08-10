Incessant rain continue to lash Dakshina Kannada

Incessant rain continued to lash different parts of Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday. However, the inflow into River Nethravathi has reduced and as a result, the flood water in Bantwal has receded.

The water level stood at 6.7 metres on Sunday. The authorities have advised the people not to venture near the banks of rivers and rivulets in the district.

For any grievances related to natural calamity, people can contact 1077 or 9483908000. The AMR dam, Thumbe vented dam and Disha dam at Kadaba are brimming with water and their gates were opened to release excess water.

Flood water has entered low-lying areas at Bantwal Kelagina Pete, Badadka, Panemangalore, Bogodi, Bastipadpu, Ponnodi, Ajilamogaru and Navooru. Nandavara bridge is inundated. Maravoor dam across River Palguni is overflowing. The officials of Panja Gram Panchayat engaged an excavator to remove the tree branches struck between the piers of a bridge. The bridge connects Bolmale to Bastikadu.

The blocking of the vents at the vented dam resulted in the flooding of farmland in the nearby areas in Vitlapadnooru. A huge boulder fell on a house at Serkala in Kolandu and damaged the bathroom. The inmates of the house had a miraculous escape. The landslide continued at Kootelu on Renja-Mudpinadka road. The movement of vehicles has been restricted on the road.

The PWD had cleared mounds of soil from the landslide on Friday. However, as the landslide continued, there is a threat of road caving in at the site. On the direction of the Deputy Commissioner, barricades were placed on the road to prevent the movement of vehicles.

The rain for the past two days in Puttur has damaged houses at Mundooru, Guthinapalu, Patte and other surrounding areas.

Paddy seedlings are destroyed as the paddy fields are submerged. An autorickshaw was damaged when a retaining wall of a house collapsed at Wagle in Puttur.

The sea erosion has intensified in Baikampadi, Meenakaliya, Tannirbavi, Ullal and Someshwara. Several coconut trees have been washed away in Baikampady area. The officials have shifted eight families residing on the banks of River Phalguni at Kuloor to schools in Baikampady and Angaragundi.

The water level in Rivers Kumaradhara and Nethravathi have receded at Uppinangady. The water level in River Nethravathi stood at 24 metres at Uppinangady. Water had entered into two cowsheds at Adyapadi and Kolambe near Bajpe. All the 16 cows from the shed have been shifted to safer locations.

As many as 15 families living in the low-lying areas at Jeppinamogaru and Attavara have been shifted to Arya Marata Sangha building.

Flood water in Kallapu has increased and the residents have been asked to shift to safer locations. A relief centre will be opened at Someshwara. Mangaluru taluk will have six relief centres, said Mangaluru Tahsildar Guruprasad.

Dakshina Kannada district has received an average rainfall of 81 mm in the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Sunday). Mangaluru taluk received the highest rainfall of 98.1 mm followed by Belthangady- 93.3 mm and Bantwal- 86.4 mm.

The video clipping of youth engaged in merrymaking in River Nethravathi in Bantwal has gone viral on social media.