India@75: Hoist national flags in homes, Karnataka culture dept tells citizens

Taking forward the Centre's call for 'Har Ghar Jhanda' as part of India's 75th Independence Day celebration, the Kannada and Culture Department has urged citizens to hoist the national flag in their homes starting from August 9.
The state government has taken up 'Mane Maneyalli Rashtra Dhwaja' as part of its 'Amrutha Bharathige Kannadada Aarathi' campaign to mark India's 75th Independence Day celebration.
By hoisting the national flag, the government wants citizens to pay tribute to all those who fought for the country's independence.
Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar said the state government will launch a campaign on May 28.
The government will host patriotic cultural programmes in 75 places across the state.
He added that these 75 places have been chosen based on their significance during the freedom struggle.
Later, between July 1 and July 15, the government would pick 15 places where the freedom struggle took place and host plays, contests, cultural events, and documentaries.
From August 1 to August 9, there will be 'Ratha Yatras' across the state, with cultural programmes centred around the Independence Day and patriotism. The 'Amrutha Bharathige Kannadada Aarathi' will conclude on August 11, through a valedictory event.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Managing diabetes in pregnancy
BBC apologises to fans for 'Man Utd are rubbish' gaffe
You can now travel back in time on Google Street View
Five evergreen Korean actors in their 40s
Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list
The era of borderless data is ending
Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs
K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest
At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?