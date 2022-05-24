India@75: Hoist national flags in homes, Karnataka culture dept tells citizens

K'taka culture dept asks citizens to hoist tricolour

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 24 2022, 21:40 ist
  • updated: May 25 2022, 04:10 ist

Taking forward the Centre's call for 'Har Ghar Jhanda' as part of India's 75th Independence Day celebration, the Kannada and Culture Department has urged citizens to hoist the national flag in their homes starting from August 9.

The state government has taken up 'Mane Maneyalli Rashtra Dhwaja' as part of its 'Amrutha Bharathige Kannadada Aarathi' campaign to mark India's 75th Independence Day celebration.

By hoisting the national flag, the government wants citizens to pay tribute to all those who fought for the country's independence. 

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar said the state government will launch a campaign on May 28.

The government will host patriotic cultural programmes in 75 places across the state.

He added that these 75 places have been chosen based on their significance during the freedom struggle. 

Later, between July 1 and July 15, the government would pick 15 places where the freedom struggle took place and host plays, contests, cultural events, and documentaries.

From August 1 to August 9, there will be 'Ratha Yatras' across the state, with cultural programmes centred around the Independence Day and patriotism. The 'Amrutha Bharathige Kannadada Aarathi' will conclude on August 11, through a valedictory event. 

