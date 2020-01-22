Interpol notice to locate fugitive Nithyananda

The Interpol has issued a blue corner notice against self-styled godman A Rajesekaran alias Swami Nithyananda, who is wanted in a case of the kidnapping of children, keeping them in illegal confinement and forcing them to do child labour here at his ashram.

Deputy Superintend of Police K T Kamariya, who is investigating the case, said the notice to locate Nithyananda was issued recently following a request he had made in December.

Meanwhile, the city police filed a charge sheet against two of Nithyananda's disciples - Harini Chellappan alias Ma Nithya Pran Priyananda, 30 and Riddhi Ravikiran alias Nithya Priyatatvanadha, 24 - both residents of Bidadi near Bengaluru on Wednesday. The charge sheet also names Nithyananda as a wanted accused. The complainants in the case are the parents of two minor girls who were among the ten children and were rescued by the police.

"The Interpol has issued blue corner notice recently after we approached the CBI, the nodal agency, in December to find out the location of Nithyananda," Kamariya said.