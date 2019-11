Minister of state for Ayush Shripad Yesso Naik has assured that International Yoga Day 2020 would be held in in Mysuru.

“The city has been organising Yoga Day in a significant manner since 2015.

We have been inviting Modi for the celebration from last few years but, we could

not get him. Mysuru is the perfect place to celebrate Y-Day in the presence of the PM,” Naik said here on Friday.