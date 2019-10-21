It’s double whammy for N-K dists this year

It’s deluge double whammy for the people of north Karnataka this year with Monday’s showers wreaking havoc in most districts in this part of the state.

At least five people have lost lives while standing crops on thousands of acres of land washed away following heavy rain in the last two days.

Tuppari Halla and Benna Halla overflowed in Dharwad district washing away crops on vast tracts of land. More than 1,000 houses have suferred damage due to the downpour.

The Fire and Emergency Services personnel rescued 15 workers from Andhra Pradesh who were trapped in Yaranahalla near Ingalahalli in Hubballi taluk.

Shoaib (13), who was playing in front of his house was washed away after he fell into an overflowing drainage in Hirekerur. A youth went missing

in Ranebennur and it is suspected that he had been washed away.

Movement of vehicles on the National Highway between Hubballi and Vijayapura has come to a halt. Similarly, Hubballi-Solarpur Road and Nargund-Ron road are also out of bounds for vehicles.

Haveri district recorded a staggering 435 mm rain in a span of 12 hours.

The showers, which began at 7.30 on Sunday evening, continued to lash the district till 7.30 on Monday morning. Standing crops on vast tracts of land and roads have been badly damaged in Hangal, Shiggaon, Savanur and Haveri taluks.

Deputy Commissioner Krishna Bajpai said that if the showers continue for next three days, the district administration would take steps to open relief centers. Water gushed into police quarters affecting over 100 families.

Several residential areas turned into islands in Vijayapura following the downpour on Sunday night.

As much as 1.60 lakh cusec of water is being released from Almatti reservoir in Bagalkot district. The inflow into the dam has increas owning to incessant rain in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra.

Raichur, Koppal and Kalaburagi districts in Kalyana Karnataka too received heavy rain. Hanumappa Holiyappa Nandihal (65) was washed away in Tegihalla of Kushtagi taluk in Koppal district where he had taken his cattle.

His body was found around five km away. Santosh Devegowda (16) of Chindhodi in Devadurg taluk of Raichur district was washed away in flash floods in River Krishna.

A 45-year-old farmer Jayappa was struck dead by lightning in Belludi village of Harihar taluk, Davangere district. Water gushed into more than 500 houses in low-lying areas of Davangere. Most of water bodies in Chitradurga district are brimming with water.

There were reports of heavy rain in Shivamogga, Hassan, Mysuru and Chikkamagaluru districts also.