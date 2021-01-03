Jan Sevak convention from January 11: Ashwath Narayan

Jan Sevak convention from Jan 11: Ashwath Narayan

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jan 03 2021, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2021, 19:11 ist
C N Ashwath Narayan. Credit: DH file photo.

Karnataka BJP General Secretary C N Ashwath Narayan said the Jan Sevak convention will be organised in the state to carry on the party's victory saga of gram panchayat polls in the coming taluk panchayat and zilla panchayat polls.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, he said under the first phase, the convention will be held for three days from January 11.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would offer puja at Chamundeshwari in Mysuru on January 11 and inaugurate the convention. Two conventions would be organised in each district.

