JD(S) promises Kempegowda varsity

Former JD(S) chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Thursday that his party would establish a university named after Bengaluru founder Kempegowda if voted to power in the 2023 Assembly election.

Kumaraswamy was speaking after symbolically launching the Pancha Rathna Yatre in Bengaluru. He said the JD(S) would set up a skill university named after Kempegowda at the 16th century chieftain's birthplace Magadi.

"The BJP is constructing a tourist spot in the name of Kempegowda. If JD(S) comes to power, we will set up a skill university in the name of Kempegowda to provide skill based education to rural students," he said. Meanwhile, expressing confidence that the JD(S) would come to power, Kumaraswamy urged leaders and party workers to work towards winning 10-12 seats in Bengaluru. The Pancha Rathna Yatre will officially start at Mulbagal on November 1.