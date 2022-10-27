JD(S) promises Kempegowda varsity

JD(S) promises Kempegowda varsity

Kumaraswamy was speaking after symbolically launching the Pancha Rathna Yatre in Bengaluru

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 27 2022, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2022, 05:08 ist

Former JD(S) chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Thursday that his party would establish a university named after Bengaluru founder Kempegowda if voted to power in the 2023 Assembly election.

Kumaraswamy was speaking after symbolically launching the Pancha Rathna Yatre in Bengaluru. He said the JD(S) would set up a skill university named after Kempegowda at the 16th century chieftain's birthplace Magadi.

"The BJP is constructing a tourist spot in the name of Kempegowda. If JD(S) comes to power, we will set up a skill university in the name of Kempegowda to provide skill based education to rural students," he said. Meanwhile, expressing confidence that the JD(S) would come to power, Kumaraswamy urged leaders and party workers to work towards winning 10-12 seats in Bengaluru. The Pancha Rathna Yatre will officially start at Mulbagal on November 1.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

JD(S)
H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Akshay Kumar delivers another dud

Akshay Kumar delivers another dud

City biker Santosh remembers to fight another day

City biker Santosh remembers to fight another day

Hotels dish out Appu's favourites in tribute to actor

Hotels dish out Appu's favourites in tribute to actor

Puneeth's last film 'Gandhada Gudi' hits screens today

Puneeth's last film 'Gandhada Gudi' hits screens today

'Kantara' finds itself in a series of controversies

'Kantara' finds itself in a series of controversies

22 years of Big B, SRK, Aishwarya-starrer 'Mohabbatein'

22 years of Big B, SRK, Aishwarya-starrer 'Mohabbatein'

'When's baby coming?' Chinese authorities ask newlyweds

'When's baby coming?' Chinese authorities ask newlyweds

Now, equal pay for men, women cricketers in India

Now, equal pay for men, women cricketers in India

In Pics | India's stunning Blue Flag certified beaches

In Pics | India's stunning Blue Flag certified beaches

 