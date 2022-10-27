JD(S) promises Kempegowda varsity

Former JD(S) chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Thursday that his party would establish a university named after Bengaluru founder Kempegowda if voted to power in the 2023 Assembly election.
Kumaraswamy was speaking after symbolically launching the Pancha Rathna Yatre in Bengaluru. He said the JD(S) would set up a skill university named after Kempegowda at the 16th century chieftain's birthplace Magadi.
"The BJP is constructing a tourist spot in the name of Kempegowda. If JD(S) comes to power, we will set up a skill university in the name of Kempegowda to provide skill based education to rural students," he said. Meanwhile, expressing confidence that the JD(S) would come to power, Kumaraswamy urged leaders and party workers to work towards winning 10-12 seats in Bengaluru. The Pancha Rathna Yatre will officially start at Mulbagal on November 1.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Akshay Kumar delivers another dud
City biker Santosh remembers to fight another day
Hotels dish out Appu's favourites in tribute to actor
Puneeth's last film 'Gandhada Gudi' hits screens today
'Kantara' finds itself in a series of controversies
22 years of Big B, SRK, Aishwarya-starrer 'Mohabbatein'
'When's baby coming?' Chinese authorities ask newlyweds
Now, equal pay for men, women cricketers in India
In Pics | India's stunning Blue Flag certified beaches