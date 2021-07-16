File state of objections in JSW land deal: HC to State

JSW land deal: Karnataka HC asks state to file statement of objections

On the request of the advocate general, the petition has been posted to Monday for the government to file a statement of objections

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Jul 16 2021, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 00:58 ist
The court is hearing a PIL filed by K A Paul.

The High Court on Friday pulled up the state government for not filing a statement of objections in the PIL challenging the proposal to sell 3,667 acres of land in Toranagallu in Ballari in favour of JSW Limited.

During the hearing, a division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, noted that the government has not filed a statement of objections. “The state is not willing to make a statement whether till next date sale deed will not be executed,” the bench said. However, on the request made by the Advocate General, the matter has been posted to Monday. 

The court is hearing a PIL filed by K A Paul. The petitioner claimed that the state government has proposed to sell the land at the lowest rate despite the fact that many ministers in the cabinet had opposed the move.

