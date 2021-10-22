Just 21% population jabbed, stop celebrating: Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah took potshots at the ruling BJP for its celebration of one billion jabs.

"The devil is in the details," the Congress leader said in a series of tweets.

"Only 29 crore people out of 139 crore are fully vaccinated, which means only about 21% are fully vaccinated. What are BJP leaders celebrating for? For vaccinating just 21% of the population," he asked.

"Only 29 crore people have got two-doses & 42 crore have got one dose, leaving 62 crore without any single dose of vaccine. With just 29 crore (21%) people fully vaccinated, India's position is still in danger. Are BJP leaders celebrating India's vulnerability? India still needs about 106 crore doses to fully vaccinate the target by 31st December. This means 1.51 crore doses have to be administered everyday. Is India prepared to handle this load & ensure all Indians are fully vaccinated by this year end?" Siddaramaiah said.

According to Siddaramaiah, 56% of the population in the US is fully vaccinated, 70% in China and 71% in Canada. "But India's fully vaccinated coverage is just 21%. Mr Modi, let us raise the bar before celebrating," Siddaramaiah said, urging the PM to "put on hold the celebrations" and think of a booster dose.

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi tweeted, targeting Congress leaders thus: "Didn't see any CONgress leader congratulating the nation for the 100 crore vaccination drive. Guess they are more loyal to Sonia Mata than Bharata Mata!"