K-SET postponed for second time

Ranjith KV
Ranjith KV
  • Apr 22 2021, 10:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 12:19 ist

The University of Mysore (UoM), the nodal agency for conducting the Karnataka State Eligibility Test for assistant professorship, has postponed the examination for the second time.

A communication by KSET convener H Rajashekar said that the examination scheduled for April 25 had been cancelled due to weekend lockdown and the next dates will be announced shortly on website: (http://kset.uni-mysore.ac.in).

This is for the second time, UoM has cancelled the examination. Earlier, the varsity had scheduled it for April 11, which was postponed to April 25. 

KSET exam
deferred
Karnataka

