K-SET postponed for second time

The University of Mysore (UoM), the nodal agency for conducting the Karnataka State Eligibility Test for assistant professorship, has postponed the examination for the second time.

A communication by KSET convener H Rajashekar said that the examination scheduled for April 25 had been cancelled due to weekend lockdown and the next dates will be announced shortly on website: (http://kset.uni-mysore.ac.in).

This is for the second time, UoM has cancelled the examination. Earlier, the varsity had scheduled it for April 11, which was postponed to April 25.