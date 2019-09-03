K’taka notifies new traffic fines

Blocking an ambulance or other emergency vehicles will cost you Rs 10,000 as the state government on Tuesday notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019, hiking the fines by up to 10 times for several offences.

The government’s notification follows the Centre’s August 30 gazette, which had allowed the state governments to make changes, if needed, under Section 200 of the Act. “We have decided not to reduce penalty as the stringent measures are necessary to bring in deterrence. We hope to see better discipline on the road,” an official said.

Accordingly, fines for offences have gone up by up to 10 times. For example, those caught engaged in racing without permission will pay Rs 5,000 for first offence and Rs 10,000 subsequently, a huge hike compared to the existing fine amount of Rs 500. Use of horns in silent zones will attract Rs 1,000, instead of Rs 100.

Officials noted that the stricter norms of imprisonment and the increase in imprisonment from one to three months for racing, will be enforced by the courts.