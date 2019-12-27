First Alliance Air flight lands in Kalaburagi

Alliance air flight with 72 seats landed at the Kalaburagi airport one-hour and 20-minute late than the scheduled time on Friday.

MLAs B Narayanarao, Basavaraj Mattimod, MLC Thippannappa Kamakanur and former minister Malikayya Guttedar arrived to Kalaburagi by the first allinace flight.

Star Air is operating a service on the Kalaburagi-Bengaluru sector for three days a week after Kalaburagi airport was inaugurated. However, Allianace Air with a 72 seater aircraft will operate a daily flight.

Festivities have been witnessed at Kalaburagi Airport, as the first Alliance Air flight landed at the airport. Alliance Air staff celebrate the moment by cutting a cake.