First Alliance Air flight lands in Kalaburagi

Air India's subsidiary Alliance Air is expected to make its first landing in Kalaburagi after launching its first flight on the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Kalaburagi sector

DHNS
DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Dec 27 2019, 12:50pm ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2019, 13:30pm ist
Alliance Air will operate daily flights in the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Kalaburagi sector. (DH Photo)

Alliance air flight with 72 seats landed at the Kalaburagi airport one-hour and 20-minute  late than the scheduled time on Friday. 

MLAs B Narayanarao, Basavaraj Mattimod, MLC Thippannappa Kamakanur and former minister Malikayya Guttedar arrived to Kalaburagi by the first allinace flight.

Star Air is operating a service on the Kalaburagi-Bengaluru sector for three days a week after Kalaburagi airport was inaugurated. However, Allianace Air with a 72 seater aircraft will operate a daily flight. 

Festivities have been witnessed at Kalaburagi Airport, as the first Alliance Air flight landed at the airport. Alliance Air staff celebrate the moment by cutting a cake.

