Karnataka: 40-year-old Bengaluru returnee tests positive in Mangaluru

A 40-year-old woman who had arrived from Bengaluru to Mangaluru has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district, on Wednesday.

The woman had arrived Mangaluru on May 10 and is a resident of Kuttikala in Neerumarga. As she was suffering from breathlessness, she was admitted to Wenlock Hospital on May 17 and her throat swab samples tested positive on Wednesday, said DC Sindhu B Rupesh.

Dakshina Kannada district has so far registered 55 cases, of which 17 have been discharged so far. There are 33 active cases in the district.

While, Udupi has registered six more positive cases, on Wednesday. The total number of positive cases registered in Udupi is 22 and three have been recovered and discharged.