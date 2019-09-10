Karnataka: Advance seat booking for PU tests students

Hardly three months have passed since the commencement of the academic year 2019-20, but some private pre-university colleges in the state are already filling seats for the 2020-21, putting the already-stressed out kids under more pressure.

Following the information provided by several parents, DH visited some of the private unaided PU colleges and was shocked to learn that admission process for the next academic year was already on.

Though early admissions have been a trend for the past few years in the state, this year, college managements have gone a step ahead and started admitting students even before the completion of mid-term and preparatory examinations.

And the early admission craze is not just restricted to Bengaluru, even cities like Mysuru and Mangaluru are also witnessing the trend. Majority of the colleges indulging in such admissions are the ones offering integrated courses.

Commenting at the turn of events, a parent said, "I was really surprised when my sister said she had to take her son studying class 10 for an interview at a PU college. We are still in September and colleges are already filling seats, which is really sad."

The advance booking process is being organised on these lines: First, an entrance is conducted for the seat aspirants. If the candidate qualifies in the written test, then a one-on-one interview will be conducted before confirming the seat.

However, colleges are collecting an advance amount from parents/candidates to block the seats, which would be confirmed based on the marks secured by the student in the final examination.

"The fee paid will not be refundable," said an admission in-charge of a college about the admissions. "If a student secures less marks in final exams, then the admission will be cancelled. If you agree to this condition then you can book a slot for the written test."

A parent, who took her son for the process at one of the colleges located off Mysuru Road, said, "We booked an online slot for the entrance test on Saturday and my son cleared the test. After that, the head of the institution conducted an interview. Though they said he is qualified and asked us to pay Rs 6,000 I did not admit him as I did not like the campus."

According to education department officials, conducting admissions before the department issues a calendar for admissions is illegal.

When contacted, Basavaraj Somannanavar, Joint Director (Recognition), Education Department, said, "No college is allowed to admit students before the announcement of class 10 results. If we receive complaints, action will be initiated against such colleges."