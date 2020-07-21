Karnataka: Belagavi BUDA office sealed as AEE tests Covid-19 positive

The Belagavi Urban Development Authority (BUDA) has been sealed for two days for the sanitisation as Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) who had been posted as nodal officer at the airport to screen air travelers coming to the city testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

After the airport become functional for flights with travel norms being relaxed, BUDA AEE had been posted as the nodal officer to screen the air travelers coming from different destinations to the city. A couple of days back after he showed symptoms, was advised to take rest at home and get tested if symptoms persist.

He underwent tests and the report on Tuesday confirmed he was positive for Covid-19.

BUDA Commissioner Preetam Naslapure informed DH that the AEE did not visit the office after being advised rest, but has tested positive for Covid-19. Office of the civic body will be closed for 48 hours for sanitiaing and later we shall begin functioning from its premises.

Belagavi Smart City Limited office too was housed in the premises of BUDA and that too will remain closed for two days for sanitisation.