Karnataka Budget 2020 Live: Prominence will be given to flood and drought affected farmers, villages: CM B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka Budget is being presented by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Watch this space for live updates to know the reforms the BJP government will list in the state budget 2020-21.
10:58
Watch Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa deliver Budget 2020-21 live here
11:13
Has offered compensation to 6.45 lakh farmers for flood: BS Yediyurrappa
11:07
BS Yeddyurappa says he will give prominence to drought and flood affected victims in this budget 2020
Several lakhs of agriculture lands, thousands of kilometers of roads and infrastructure was damaged during the floods. He has assured to offer relief money and also divert some funds to rebuild houses, roadsin the budget 2020
11:03
Opposition interupts BS Yediyurrappa for not distributing budget papers to the legilative members
BS Yediyurrappa assures the opposition to start distributingthe budget documentssoon.
11:00
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa starts his Budget 2020 presentation
This is the seventh time BS Yediyurappa is presenting the Karnataka state budget.
10:21
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa all set to deliver the Budget 2020 at Vidhana Soudha
Budget: Mandya expects bumper gift from Yediyurappa
With the state budget being presented on March 5, the people of Mandya are expecting a bumper gift from CM B S Yediyurappa to his native district.
BJP has opened its account in the JD(S) fortress Mandya district during the byelection held for K R Pet Assembly constituency. This has created curiosity among the people who are expecting a budget that is favourable to the district. K C Narayana Gowda, who has been elected from the K R Pet Assembly constituency has been made the minister in the BJP government. Yediyurappa had promised overall development of the district, if the people give their mandate to Narayana Gowda, during the canvassing for the byelection.
Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, who also holds the Public Works Department portfolio, has appealed to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to allocate Rs 15,000 crore to his department in the Budget.
06:52
In the Budget, Mysuru may get funds for city extension. Mysuru District In-charge and Housing Minister V Somanna said, “Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will announce funds for the extension of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits.” He had said that there was a discussion on the extension of the MCC limits and the CM would earmark funds for the purpose.
06:50
Ahead of budget, civic groups urge govt to scrap elevated corridor project
Days after Bengaluru MLAs sought to bring back the elevated corridor project, a joint committee of civic groups and activists came together to urge the state government to drop the project and focus on sustainable solutions instead.
In a press conference, the activists urged the government to not only restrain from funding the project, but also scrap it and opt for long-term solutions by keeping aside projects that have already proved to be a failure.
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is expected to set aside Rs 5 crore in the 2020-21 Budget and the Bill has anticipated a "recurring expenditure of Rs 5 crore per annum" due to the proposed legislative measure.
06:47
Sarvajna is best known for his triplets (called Tripadis in Kannada), which are short poems that talk about social, cultural and religious issues, besides critical observations on superstitious beliefs in the society.
06:47
The BJP government is expected to set aside funds for the development of important places associated with 16th-century poet-philosopher Sarvajna, in what is being seen as a move by the saffron party to woo the OBC communities. The government has already tabled the Sarvajna Kshetra Development Authority Bill in the ongoing budget session of the legislature. The Authority will develop and maintain the 'Sarvajna Kshetra' that includes Sarvajna's place of birth and other significant locations related to his life in Haveri district.
06:46
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa’s presentation of Budget to be 32nd from Mysuru region
The state budget, scheduled to be presented by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on March 5, will be the 32nd by a finance minister hailing from the Old Mysuru region.
Out of around 65 state budgets (including full-fledged budgets, ‘vote-on-account’ by governments at the fag end of their term, and budgets presented by new governments), presented so far, since 1956, 31 have been presented by Finance Ministers who trace their origin to the old Mysuru region.
This will be the seventh Budget that Yediyurappa will be presenting. So far, he has presented six Budgets.
06:45
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of Karnataka Budget 2020, which will be presented by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who also holds the finance portfolio. Stay tuned for live updates to know the reforms the BJP government will list in the upcoming state budget.
