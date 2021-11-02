Karnataka Bypolls: BJP wins in Sindgi, Congress leads in Hangal

Karnataka Bypolls: BJP wins in Sindgi, trails in Hangal

  • Nov 02 2021, 14:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 14:22 ist
The BJP on Tuesday won in the bypolls to Sindgi Assembly constituency as Bhusanur Ramesh Balappa emerged victorious by a margin of 31,185 votes. 

Balappa defeated Congress's Ashok Managuli, who garnered  62,680 votes in the bypolls. 

Meanwhile in the Hangal seat, Congress is leading by a margin of nearly 7,000 votes, as per Election Commission of India's official website.

More to follow...

