Karnataka Bypolls: BJP wins in Sindgi, Congress leads in Hangal

The BJP on Tuesday won in the bypolls to Sindgi Assembly constituency as Bhusanur Ramesh Balappa emerged victorious by a margin of 31,185 votes.

Balappa defeated Congress's Ashok Managuli, who garnered 62,680 votes in the bypolls.

Track live updates of bypoll results 2021 here

Meanwhile in the Hangal seat, Congress is leading by a margin of nearly 7,000 votes, as per Election Commission of India's official website.

More to follow...

