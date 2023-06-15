Karnataka Cabinet decides to repeal anti-conversion law introduced by BJP

In a major development, the Karnataka Cabinet has decided to repeal the anti-conversion law that was introduced by the previous BJP government.
The Cabinet also decided to remove school textbook lessons on RSS founder K B Hedgewar and others.
It was also decided to make it mandatory to read the Preamble of the Constitution in all schools and colleges - government, aided and private.
More details are awaited.
