Karnataka Cabinet likely to take up anti-conversion bill today

K'taka cabinet may take up anti-conversion bill today

  • Dec 19 2021, 23:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 08:53 ist
All eyes will be on the Cabinet meeting scheduled on Monday noon, during which the state government is expected to clear the controversial anti-conversion Bill.

Though the Belagavi legislature session began last Monday, the government is yet to table the much-discussed Bill in the Assembly.

The Opposition has accused the ruling BJP of dragging its feet over the Bill.

