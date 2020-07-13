Karnataka cancels I PUC supplementary exams, promotes all students to next class

The state government on Monday announced the cancellation of I PUC (10+1) supplementary examinations across the state. Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar announced that the government took the decision in the wake of rising cases of Covid-19 and re-introduction of the lockdown. According to sources in the education department, as many as 60,000 students were supposed to appear for the examination.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Previously, the state government had decided to hold these exams at the college level in every district and publish the results by 30 July. However, the government has withdrawn even that arrangement and completely cancelled the exams. According to the minister, all the students who failed in the I PUC examination, shall also be promoted to II PUC. "The students who have attended all the subjects but unable to pass the exams will also be promoted to the next class," Suresh Kumar said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

However, those who missed out on the exams due to health reasons or failed in the examinations will be given a small test at the time of commencing classes for II PUC to assess their learning ability at the college level, according to the minister. "Only those students who missed out on the examination due to shortage of attendance will not be promoted to the next class," Suresh Kumar clarified.