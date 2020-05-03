CM BSY, Kumaraswamy condole poet Nissar Ahmed's death

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa, Kumaraswamy, others condole poet Nissar Ahmed's death

  • May 03 2020, 15:57 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 15:57 ist
Tributes poured in following the demise of eminent Kannada poet and write K S Nissar Ahmed with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa calling it as an "irreparable loss" to the state and the Kannada literary world.

Ahmed's contributions have been some of the best works in all genres of Kannada literature, Yediyurappa said, noting the accolades won by him including Padma Shri award and Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award.

Read: Kannada Nityotsava poet KS Nissar Ahmed passes away

Dy CM CN Ashwath Narayan recalled his famous poems 'Nityotsava', 'Kurigalu sir Kurigalu' and 'Benne Kadda Namma Krishna'. Ahmed's contribution to modern Kannada literature was immense and his ideas have filled his readers with vim and vigour, he said in a condolence message.

JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy, in a tweet said that Nissar's 'Jogada siri belakainalli' still rang in his ears. "Literary contributions of Nissar, the cultural ambassador of our state, was unique," he said.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that the poet had not restricted himself to any group or community and worked on his literature as a free bird. Several other political leaders from the State also condoled the poet's demise.

