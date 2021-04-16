Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa reinfected with Covid-19

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday tested positive for Covid-19 and is being taken to Manipal Hospital for treatment, his office said. He had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in August last year and had recovered.

Yediyurappa had spent the last couple of days campaigning for the April 17 bypolls in Belgaum Lok Sabha, Maski and Basavakalyan assembly constituencies. During a poll campaign in Belagavi, he developed fever.

On Friday morning, Yediyurappa went to MS Ramaiah Hospital for a “general check-up” for the fever. “His Covid-19 test report was positive. So, he’ll be shifted to Manipal Hospital,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

Yediyurappa had received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on March 12. The 78-year-old leader was administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin at the Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute Superspeciality Hospital.

“Upon having mild fever, today I got tested for Covid-19 and my report has come out positive. Although I am doing fine, I am being hospitalised based on the advise of doctors” Yediyurappa said in a tweet. “I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine.”

Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa had chaired an emergency meeting with Health Minister K Sudhakar, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and others to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the state.