Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announces compensation for rain-related damages

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for persons whose houses collapsed due to rains across the state.
"We have released Rs 500 crore for roads and bridges and have made emergency rescue teams all around the city," he added.
2.33 lakh hectares of crop, over 3.5K houses damaged in rain: Bommai
"This widespread unexpected rainfall due to depression in Bay of Bengal has led to a huge crop loss. I've asked for an immediate report on the compensation (of Rs 685 crore). Rs 130 crores have already been released for previous crop loss," he added.
