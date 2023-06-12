Karnataka: DCF suspended for granting forest land for mining

In a stern message to forest officers, the government on Monday suspended a deputy conservator of forest (DCF) for illegally granting forest land for mining.

The case pertains to the grant of 21 acres of land in Didaghatta, a village in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan district.

DCF K Harish had granted no-objection certificate (NOC) for quarrying in the land which has been notified for deemed forest. On May 29, DH reported about a complaint highlighting that the DCF’s action was in violation of the government’s directions to protect deemed forest.

Following the DH report, the then principal chief conservator of forests (head of forest force) R K Singh had issued a set of guidelines for protecting 3.3 lakh hectares of land notified as deemed forest.

Singh sent a preliminary report to the government along with the complaint and copy of the documents related to the case.

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre had sought complete information about the incident and had urged officials to take action in case of violation.

In the order issued on Monday, the government said prima facie, enough evidence was available to conclude that DCF Harish was guilty of dereliction of duty and therefore, has been placed under suspension immediately, pending disciplinary action.

“The granting of NOC is in violation of Forest (Conservation) Act 1980 and the Supreme Court direction,” the order said, adding that the official had acted against the provisions of the Karnataka civil services rules.

While issuing the NOC, the DCF had specifically said that the land in question doesn’t belong to any forest.

The government order said the officer has shown lack of transparency, betrayal of trust and acted against the rules.

The DCFs, vested with the responsibility of protecting deemed forests, have to check the list of survey numbers in the deemed forest notification while looking into proposals for utilising such lands for non-forest activity.

Encroachments

The government is faced with the task of evicting encroachment on 1.8 lakh acres of forest land, looking into illegal grant of 60,000 acres and getting the revenue department to effect mutation on swathes of forest which remain revenue lands.

Sources close to the minister said efforts will be made to expedite the joint survey with the revenue department, which will end confusion over the status of lands.

“The minister is aware of the issue. A meeting will be held with the revenue department to discuss the issue of joint survey,” the sources said.