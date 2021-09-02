K'taka diploma courses: Sept 20 last date for admission

Karnataka diploma courses: Sept 20 last date for admission

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 02 2021, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 22:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The department of technical education has extended the last date for admission to diploma courses up to September 2.

The extended date will be applicable to 62 government polytechnic colleges and 34 aided institutions of engineering and non-engineering diploma courses.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News
Education

Related videos

What's Brewing

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

 