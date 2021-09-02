Karnataka diploma courses: Sept 20 last date for admission

The department of technical education has extended the last date for admission to diploma courses up to September 2.
The extended date will be applicable to 62 government polytechnic colleges and 34 aided institutions of engineering and non-engineering diploma courses.
