1 dead, 4 injured in lightning strike in Chitradurga

Meanwhile, as many as 13 sheep died due to a lightning strike in Challakere taluk

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Chitradurga, Davangere, Shivamogga,
  • Oct 24 2021, 00:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2021, 00:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

A 40-year-old man died after being struck by lightning and four others sustained injuries in Hosadurga taluk of Chitradurga district on Saturday. 

Siddappa of Hosadurga town was struck by lightning when he was standing below the banyan tree on the outskirts of Maragondanadibba village to protect himself from rains. Praveen, (19) who sustained severe injury due to a lightning strike was admitted to a hospital in Shivamogga and the three others Thippesh, Kumar and Murali are undergoing treatment in general hospital in Hosadurga town.  

Meanwhile, as many as 13 sheep died due to a lightning strike in Challakere taluk. 

Heavy rains in Shivamogga

Heavy rains accompanied by lightning lashed several parts of Shivamogga district around 7:20 pm for more than an hour. Many roads in Shivamogga, Bhadravathi were waterlogged. People, who were out shopping, were forced to stay back at the shops due to heavy rains and many were also forced to remain in their vehicles. Low-lying areas in various parts of Shivamogga city were flooded. Davangere city also received heavy rains in the afternoon.

