2 days after vaccination, doc dies in Shivamogga

Nrupatunga S K
Nrupatunga S K, Shivamogga, Shivamogga,
  • Jan 20 2021, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 21:43 ist

Shivamogga, DHNS: A 59-year-old orthopaedician, who was administered Covid-19 vaccine on January 18, died of cardiac arrest in a private hospital in the early hours of Wednesday. The deceased, Jayaprakash T V, worked at the Subbaiah Institute of Medical & Dental Sciences at Purle on the outskirts of Shivamogga.

Medical director of Subbaiah Institute of Medical Sciences S Nagendra told DH that Jayaprakash had been working with the institute for the past nine years. Besides, he was practising at his own nursing home in the city.

He had conducted classes on January 18 and 19 after taking the vaccine. After he complained of chest pain on January 19 night, he was taken to Metro Hospital, where he died. His wife is gynaecologist at the nursing home.

